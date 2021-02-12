>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Schrodinger Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

February 12, 2021 | About: SDGR +1.36% BABA -0.4% BXP -0.87% UBER -0.13%

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q4, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 21 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bill Gates's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+gates/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bill Gates
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 42,104,399 shares, 43.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
  2. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 18,633,672 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,260,857 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 16,979,268 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 11,603,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,981,664 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Here is the complete portfolio of Bill Gates. Also check out:

1. Bill Gates's Undervalued Stocks

2. Bill Gates's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Bill Gates's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Bill Gates keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)