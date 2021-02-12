Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Schrodinger Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q4, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 21 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SDGR,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, LILAK, LILA,
- Sold Out: BABA, BXP, UBER,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 42,104,399 shares, 43.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 18,633,672 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,260,857 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 16,979,268 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 11,603,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,981,664 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.
