Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Schrodinger Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q4, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 21 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SDGR,

SDGR, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, LILAK, LILA,

BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, LILAK, LILA, Sold Out: BABA, BXP, UBER,