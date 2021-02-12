Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PGR, FITB, KHC,
- Added Positions: T,
- Reduced Positions: TSCO, FB, AAPL, GOOGL, EW, PYPL, MSFT, MSI, V, CDW, EA, SBUX, CPRT, KEYS, BMY, ALC, FRC, SPGI, BRK.B, TPR, BX, BA, SLB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,836 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 594,956 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 216,286 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 169,700 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,737 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 134,104 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.
