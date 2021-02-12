Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PGR, FITB, KHC,

PGR, FITB, KHC, Added Positions: T,

T, Reduced Positions: TSCO, FB, AAPL, GOOGL, EW, PYPL, MSFT, MSI, V, CDW, EA, SBUX, CPRT, KEYS, BMY, ALC, FRC, SPGI, BRK.B, TPR, BX, BA, SLB,