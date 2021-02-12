>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc

February 12, 2021 | About: PGR -0.12% KHC -0.42% FITB +0.81%

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Tractor Supply Co, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Rolfe's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+rolfe/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Rolfe
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 447,836 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
  2. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 594,956 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 216,286 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 169,700 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,737 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)


Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 134,104 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)


Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)


Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of David Rolfe. Also check out:

1. David Rolfe's Undervalued Stocks

2. David Rolfe's Top Growth Companies, and

3. David Rolfe's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that David Rolfe keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)