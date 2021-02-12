Rugby Announces Cancellation of Certain Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that, following agreement with the option holders, it has cancelled a total of 2,090,000 stock options. No consideration was paid upon the cancellation.



Following the cancellation, the Company will have 11,250,000 stock options outstanding.

