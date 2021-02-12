>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $12.3 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: TW +0.63%

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 179,875 shares of TW on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $68.12 a share. The total sale was $12.3 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $15.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.290000 with a P/E ratio of 77.60 and P/S ratio of 14.35. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.47%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 179,875 shares of TW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,382 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 10,050 shares of TW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $67.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.
  • Managing Director, Europe/Asia Enrico Bruni sold 142,861 shares of TW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $67.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.
  • Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 13,933 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.23. The price of the stock has increased by 8% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 22,806 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.02% since.
  • President William Hult sold 86,223 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TW, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)