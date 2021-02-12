Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) EVP & General Counsel Jennifer Wuamett Sold $526,158 of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Nxp Semiconductors Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Wuamett (insider trades) sold 2,697 shares of NXPI on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $195.09 a share. The total sale was $526,158.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. NXP Semiconductors NV has a market cap of $54.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $194.390000 with a P/E ratio of 1295.92 and P/S ratio of 6.36. The dividend yield of NXP Semiconductors NV stocks is 0.75%. NXP Semiconductors NV had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NXP Semiconductors NV the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXPI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $192.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXPI stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $195.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

EVP Human Resources Christopher L Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXPI stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $183.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.

