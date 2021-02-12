Tapestry Inc (TPR) Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR Todd Kahn Sold $801,200 of Shares

Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR of Tapestry Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd Kahn (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TPR on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $40.06 a share. The total sale was $801,200.

Tapestry Inc functions in the luxury goods industry. Its products include women's and men's bags, accessories, business cases, footwear, wearables and jewelry. Tapestry Inc has a market cap of $10.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.310000 with and P/S ratio of 2.30. The dividend yield of Tapestry Inc stocks is 0.87%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Tapestry Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

