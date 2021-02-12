>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR Todd Kahn Sold $801,200 of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: TPR -2.07%

Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR of Tapestry Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd Kahn (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TPR on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $40.06 a share. The total sale was $801,200.

Tapestry Inc functions in the luxury goods industry. Its products include women's and men's bags, accessories, business cases, footwear, wearables and jewelry. Tapestry Inc has a market cap of $10.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.310000 with and P/S ratio of 2.30. The dividend yield of Tapestry Inc stocks is 0.87%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Tapestry Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Int. CEO Coach; Pres, CAO, TPR Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of TPR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $40.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)