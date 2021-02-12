Baron Funds Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc

Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Array Technologies Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, RingCentral Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Repay Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2020Q4, Baron Funds owns 377 stocks with a total value of $40.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OPEN, FTCH, ARRY, ITUB, LU, SFIX, DASH, PAYA, OZON, DM, ALGM, CERT, SIX, IACA, HHC, QS, SRSA, HYFM, EAR, TLMD, DDMXU, DDMXU, BNTX, FOXF, SAIL, SEER, LGVW, ABNB, ACIC, ABCL, GMAB, AGC, PK, MRNA, KW, BBIO, VNO, SPG, PTON, CI,
- Added Positions: RNG, SPOT, SDGR, GOOG, AMZN, SPLK, XP, SHOP, ADBE, ILMN, EPAM, ARWR, ARGX, DT, MRCY, DEI, V, FB, XLRN, TWLO, ZTO, AMT, JLL, LVS, MA, MELI, AAT, PYPL, TXG, ELS, EQR, GLNG, GOOGL, PAR, RAVN, VRTX, CYRX, NOW, RRR, DAVA, BRP, ZI, JAMF, JAMF, CAKE, MSFT, TSM, TAL, OLLI, GDS, DNLI, ZS, PDD, ARCE, PINS, AFYA, PGNY, PLD, CERS, EW, EQIX, HUM, LOW, SPGI, UNH, VMC, CLNY, PTCT, REXR, VEEV, RVNC, INGN, GLOB, LBRDK, SQ, MGP, EVBG, ICHR, HGV, INVH, ZLAB, CDAY, GH, AXNX, CRWD, WORK, MDLA, NET, PING, DDOG, BILL, GDYN, VRM, AFIB, ASML, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, AZN, BLK, BXP, STZ, COST, CCI, DHR, DLR, DRE, ECL, EA, GPN, HST, INFO, INTU, ISRG, JKHY, MCO, NVDA, NEOG, SNY, SNE, SUI, HLIO, TMO, TOL, EDU, PODD, BIP, TRIL, PEB, TRNO, COR, VNET, ZTS, SEAS, BPY, IQV, ESPR, STAY, DRNA, STOR, YUMC, OKTA, BHVN, SWAV, REAL, NARI, API, NCNO, BIGC,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMWL, CSGP, IDXX, GDRX, TTD, TME, RPAY, FIS, WST, ANSS, MC, SSNC, ROL, PENN, LI, FND, FLT, YNDX, Z, MTN, LEN, WIX, PACB, CBRE, FMX, IBP, BFAM, FVRR, SUM, TREX, CME, DHI, MTD, FDS, MSCI, BABA, PRI, GLPI, PAGS, COLD, ACGL, VRSN, STNE, IEX, SBAC, VITL, RDY, CG, RDFN, LSF, VRNS, SNOW, UTZ, KRNT, ALTR, SITE, QLYS, MANU, VAC, FBHS, CNS, CDNA, JBT, EBS, WYNN, WLTW, WCN, RHI, TSEM, AZEK, BKNG, MANH, DCT, LFUS, HD, ALGN, FAST, APLT, ZM, ALEC, BYD, POOL, SHW, CDW, HEI.A, KMX, TMHC,
- Sold Out: TDOC, BWXT, NBIX, FTAC, KWR, LX, FREE, CRM, CMD, TCMD, AVLR, AXDX, PTAC, GLIBA, YEXT, BEKE, QTS, FOR, WW,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,733,066 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 1,934,583 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 3,107,706 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,421,823 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 2,228,502 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
Baron Funds initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,132,499 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,561,131 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,978,487 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,544,323 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,523,723 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 864,965 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Baron Funds added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $443.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 699,458 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 152.06%. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 307,844 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,694,734 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2104.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,458 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 615,828 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: XP Inc (XP)
Baron Funds added to a holding in XP Inc by 72.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,595,241 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $53.72 and $62.6, with an estimated average price of $57.62. Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp III (FTAC)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44. Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $182.69 and $259.54, with an estimated average price of $226.64. Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.16. Reduced: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in American Well Corp by 73.62%. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $38.74, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Baron Funds still held 821,424 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 56.25%. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Baron Funds still held 681,990 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 29.57%. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Baron Funds still held 3,022,885 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.56%. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Baron Funds still held 213,565 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Moelis & Co (MC)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Moelis & Co by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baron Funds still held 1,106,189 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Rollins Inc by 33.61%. The sale prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Baron Funds still held 1,876,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.
