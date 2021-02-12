Baron Funds Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc

Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Farfetch, Array Technologies Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, RingCentral Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Repay Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2020Q4, Baron Funds owns 377 stocks with a total value of $40.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OPEN, FTCH, ARRY, ITUB, LU, SFIX, DASH, PAYA, OZON, DM, ALGM, CERT, SIX, IACA, HHC, QS, SRSA, HYFM, EAR, TLMD, DDMXU, DDMXU, BNTX, FOXF, SAIL, SEER, LGVW, ABNB, ACIC, ABCL, GMAB, AGC, PK, MRNA, KW, BBIO, VNO, SPG, PTON, CI,

OPEN, FTCH, ARRY, ITUB, LU, SFIX, DASH, PAYA, OZON, DM, ALGM, CERT, SIX, IACA, HHC, QS, SRSA, HYFM, EAR, TLMD, DDMXU, DDMXU, BNTX, FOXF, SAIL, SEER, LGVW, ABNB, ACIC, ABCL, GMAB, AGC, PK, MRNA, KW, BBIO, VNO, SPG, PTON, CI, Added Positions: RNG, SPOT, SDGR, GOOG, AMZN, SPLK, XP, SHOP, ADBE, ILMN, EPAM, ARWR, ARGX, DT, MRCY, DEI, V, FB, XLRN, TWLO, ZTO, AMT, JLL, LVS, MA, MELI, AAT, PYPL, TXG, ELS, EQR, GLNG, GOOGL, PAR, RAVN, VRTX, CYRX, NOW, RRR, DAVA, BRP, ZI, JAMF, JAMF, CAKE, MSFT, TSM, TAL, OLLI, GDS, DNLI, ZS, PDD, ARCE, PINS, AFYA, PGNY, PLD, CERS, EW, EQIX, HUM, LOW, SPGI, UNH, VMC, CLNY, PTCT, REXR, VEEV, RVNC, INGN, GLOB, LBRDK, SQ, MGP, EVBG, ICHR, HGV, INVH, ZLAB, CDAY, GH, AXNX, CRWD, WORK, MDLA, NET, PING, DDOG, BILL, GDYN, VRM, AFIB, ASML, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, AZN, BLK, BXP, STZ, COST, CCI, DHR, DLR, DRE, ECL, EA, GPN, HST, INFO, INTU, ISRG, JKHY, MCO, NVDA, NEOG, SNY, SNE, SUI, HLIO, TMO, TOL, EDU, PODD, BIP, TRIL, PEB, TRNO, COR, VNET, ZTS, SEAS, BPY, IQV, ESPR, STAY, DRNA, STOR, YUMC, OKTA, BHVN, SWAV, REAL, NARI, API, NCNO, BIGC,

RNG, SPOT, SDGR, GOOG, AMZN, SPLK, XP, SHOP, ADBE, ILMN, EPAM, ARWR, ARGX, DT, MRCY, DEI, V, FB, XLRN, TWLO, ZTO, AMT, JLL, LVS, MA, MELI, AAT, PYPL, TXG, ELS, EQR, GLNG, GOOGL, PAR, RAVN, VRTX, CYRX, NOW, RRR, DAVA, BRP, ZI, JAMF, JAMF, CAKE, MSFT, TSM, TAL, OLLI, GDS, DNLI, ZS, PDD, ARCE, PINS, AFYA, PGNY, PLD, CERS, EW, EQIX, HUM, LOW, SPGI, UNH, VMC, CLNY, PTCT, REXR, VEEV, RVNC, INGN, GLOB, LBRDK, SQ, MGP, EVBG, ICHR, HGV, INVH, ZLAB, CDAY, GH, AXNX, CRWD, WORK, MDLA, NET, PING, DDOG, BILL, GDYN, VRM, AFIB, ASML, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, AZN, BLK, BXP, STZ, COST, CCI, DHR, DLR, DRE, ECL, EA, GPN, HST, INFO, INTU, ISRG, JKHY, MCO, NVDA, NEOG, SNY, SNE, SUI, HLIO, TMO, TOL, EDU, PODD, BIP, TRIL, PEB, TRNO, COR, VNET, ZTS, SEAS, BPY, IQV, ESPR, STAY, DRNA, STOR, YUMC, OKTA, BHVN, SWAV, REAL, NARI, API, NCNO, BIGC, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMWL, CSGP, IDXX, GDRX, TTD, TME, RPAY, FIS, WST, ANSS, MC, SSNC, ROL, PENN, LI, FND, FLT, YNDX, Z, MTN, LEN, WIX, PACB, CBRE, FMX, IBP, BFAM, FVRR, SUM, TREX, CME, DHI, MTD, FDS, MSCI, BABA, PRI, GLPI, PAGS, COLD, ACGL, VRSN, STNE, IEX, SBAC, VITL, RDY, CG, RDFN, LSF, VRNS, SNOW, UTZ, KRNT, ALTR, SITE, QLYS, MANU, VAC, FBHS, CNS, CDNA, JBT, EBS, WYNN, WLTW, WCN, RHI, TSEM, AZEK, BKNG, MANH, DCT, LFUS, HD, ALGN, FAST, APLT, ZM, ALEC, BYD, POOL, SHW, CDW, HEI.A, KMX, TMHC,

TSLA, AMWL, CSGP, IDXX, GDRX, TTD, TME, RPAY, FIS, WST, ANSS, MC, SSNC, ROL, PENN, LI, FND, FLT, YNDX, Z, MTN, LEN, WIX, PACB, CBRE, FMX, IBP, BFAM, FVRR, SUM, TREX, CME, DHI, MTD, FDS, MSCI, BABA, PRI, GLPI, PAGS, COLD, ACGL, VRSN, STNE, IEX, SBAC, VITL, RDY, CG, RDFN, LSF, VRNS, SNOW, UTZ, KRNT, ALTR, SITE, QLYS, MANU, VAC, FBHS, CNS, CDNA, JBT, EBS, WYNN, WLTW, WCN, RHI, TSEM, AZEK, BKNG, MANH, DCT, LFUS, HD, ALGN, FAST, APLT, ZM, ALEC, BYD, POOL, SHW, CDW, HEI.A, KMX, TMHC, Sold Out: TDOC, BWXT, NBIX, FTAC, KWR, LX, FREE, CRM, CMD, TCMD, AVLR, AXDX, PTAC, GLIBA, YEXT, BEKE, QTS, FOR, WW,