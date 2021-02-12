The Baupost Group Buys Intel Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Qorvo Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, HP Inc

Investment company The Baupost Group (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Qorvo Inc, Advantage Solutions Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, HP Inc, McKesson Corp, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2020Q4, The Baupost Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



eBay Inc (EBAY) - 31,115,223 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,185,569 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 4,440,095 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.86% Fox Corp (FOXA) - 22,186,950 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74%