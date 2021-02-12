The Baupost Group Buys Intel Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Qorvo Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, HP Inc

Investment company The Baupost Group (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Qorvo Inc, Advantage Solutions Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, HP Inc, McKesson Corp, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2020Q4, The Baupost Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTC, MPC, ADV, FNF, AJAX.U, RBAC, VSPR, AVAN.U, HZON.U, IIAC.U, RADI, DGNS, RTPZ.U,
- Added Positions: QRVO, FB, EBAY, LSXMK, LSXMA, SSNC, CLNY,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, FOXA, GOOG, PSTH, ATRA, VIST,
- Sold Out: HDS, HPQ, MCK, AMAT, HWM, RBAC.U, VSPRU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Seth Klarman
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 31,115,223 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,185,569 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 4,440,095 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.86%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 22,186,950 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74%
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.38%. The holding were 18,185,569 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 7,690,721 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Advantage Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX.U)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,950,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $176.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 4,440,095 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $270.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 920,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86. Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $10.99.
