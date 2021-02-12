Cigna Corp (CI) EVP, General Counsel Nicole S Jones Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicole S Jones (insider trades) sold 9,275 shares of CI on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $212.32 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Cigna Corp operates in the healthcare industry. It provides medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance products. Cigna Corp has a market cap of $72.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.930000 with a P/E ratio of 14.50 and P/S ratio of 0.49. The dividend yield of Cigna Corp stocks is 0.02%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cigna Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of CI stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $204.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

President & CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of CI stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $230. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Nicole S Jones sold 9,275 shares of CI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $212.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

Pres, Government and Solutions Matthew G Manders sold 5,596 shares of CI stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $230.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.05% since.

Pres., International Markets Jason D Sadler sold 2,000 shares of CI stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $230.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.05% since.

