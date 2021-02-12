>
Articles 

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) EVP & Chief HR Officer Christopher Anthony Harrison Sold $925,412 of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: BECN +2.55%

EVP & Chief HR Officer of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Anthony Harrison (insider trades) sold 20,415 shares of BECN on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $45.33 a share. The total sale was $925,412.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc has a market cap of $3.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.820000 with and P/S ratio of 0.48. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Beacon Roofing Supply Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief HR Officer Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of BECN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $45.33. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BECN, click here

.

