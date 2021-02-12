Kb Home (KBH) EVP and General Counsel Brian J Woram Sold $3.4 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Kb Home (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian J Woram (insider trades) sold 76,000 shares of KBH on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $44.92 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. KB Home has a market cap of $4.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.060000 with a P/E ratio of 14.08 and P/S ratio of 1.00. The dividend yield of KB Home stocks is 1.07%. KB Home had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KBH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $43.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer William R Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KBH stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.77% since.

