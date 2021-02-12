Inseego Corp (INSG) Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor Sold $3 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Inseego Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Mondor (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of INSG on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $19.85 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Inseego Corp enables mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small medium businesses. Its portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS and IoT and Mobile solutions. Inseego Corp has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.210000 with and P/S ratio of 6.00. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Inseego Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Operations Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of INSG stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has increased by 21.4% since.

