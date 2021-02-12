>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $7.2 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: MPWR +0.33%

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Hsing (insider trades) sold 19,067 shares of MPWR on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $375.33 a share. The total sale was $7.2 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $17.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $385.920000 with a P/E ratio of 110.57 and P/S ratio of 21.49. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,067 shares of MPWR stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $375.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.
  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 67,628 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 13,932 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.71. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.
  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of MPWR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $397.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $380.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.
  • Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 17,451 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.
  • VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 17,450 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.
  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 20,831 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $367.9. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.
  • Director James C Moyer sold 15,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $374.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MPWR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)