Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sold $3 million of Shares

COO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Hu (insider trades) sold 7,174 shares of TWLO on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $417.37 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $69.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $435.290000 with and P/S ratio of 39.98. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $384.42. The price of the stock has increased by 13.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO George Hu sold 7,174 shares of TWLO stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $417.37. The price of the stock has increased by 4.29% since.

COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of TWLO stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $405.51. The price of the stock has increased by 7.34% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $385. The price of the stock has increased by 13.06% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $385. The price of the stock has increased by 13.06% since.

