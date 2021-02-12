Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $3.6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of PLAN on 02/10/2021 at an average price of $80.91 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $11.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.260000 with and P/S ratio of 26.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Anaplan Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $80.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of PLAN stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $71.71. The price of the stock has increased by 14.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of PLAN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $79.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.01% since.

Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of PLAN stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $75.32. The price of the stock has increased by 9.21% since.

VP & Chief Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of PLAN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $71.68. The price of the stock has increased by 14.76% since.

