Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $654,234 of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: CDLX +1.06%

CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 4,278 shares of CDLX on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $152.93 a share. The total sale was $654,234.

Cardlytics Inc is an operator of purchase intelligence platform. It solution Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to deliver advertising content to FI customers in the form of an opportunity to earn rewards. Cardlytics Inc has a market cap of $4.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.180000 with and P/S ratio of 22.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cardlytics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of CDLX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $152.93. The price of the stock has increased by 2.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of CDLX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $155.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of CDLX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $153.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.
  • Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $132.25. The price of the stock has increased by 18.85% since.
  • Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $124.51. The price of the stock has increased by 26.24% since.
  • Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.79. The price of the stock has increased by 36.93% since.

