Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.Third quarter and recent operational highlights include:“With COVID-19 infections soaring across the globe, we believe that a multifaceted approach, including vaccines, oral antivirals, and effective public health strategies are necessary to reduce the spread and the impact of these serious infections,” said[url="]+Dr.+Armand+Balboni%2C+Chief+Executive+Officer+of+Appili+Therapeutics[/url]. “We are committed to being part of this solution. Our team has made considerable progress, working with Health Canada, the US FDA, and our clinical and consortium partners to accelerate our favipiravir program. We look forward to continued progress, including an expected interim data readout from our PRESECO study in the coming months, in our mission to address this pandemic.”The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook –Accounting. All dollar figures are $CAN unless otherwise noted.The net loss and comprehensive loss of $9.34 million or $0.16 loss per share for the nine months ended December 30, 2020 was $5.21 million higher than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $4.13 million or $0.13 loss per share during the nine months ended December 30, 2019. This relates mainly to an increase in research and development expenses by $4.38 million, an increase in general and administration expenses by $1.15 million, an increase in accreted interest of $0.05 million. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.41 million in business development expenses and an increase of government assistance of $0.09 million.As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $20.29 million, compared to $10.54 million at March 31, 2020. As of February 12, 2021, the Company had 62,578,194 issued and outstanding Common Shares, 4,538,538 stock options and 14,879,919 warrants outstanding.This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for December 31, 2020 and the related management discussion and analysis (MD&A), copies of which are available on SEDAR at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url].Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan® / REEQONUS(favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit [url="]www.AppiliTherapeutics.com[/url].

