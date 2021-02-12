Wikisoft Corp (OTC:WSFT) Announces Form 10 Effectiveness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTC:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on Form 10 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 6th 2020, as amended, has become effective as of 2:00 pm EST February 12th, 2020.

Following the effectiveness, the Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC, and specifically of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This means the Company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules. The Company plans to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Form 10 filing provides information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements. We believe that the ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help the Company's investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company. A copy of the Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Wikisoft Corp.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are excited to announce that our Registration Statement on Form 10 is effective, and we are now a SEC reporting company. We believe that this is an important regulatory milestone and essential step in our commitment to provide our investors with transparency and accountability."

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "WSFT".

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals to find valid information quickly and easily so that they can make informed career and hiring decisions.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business professionals and businesses to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT

WikiSoft Corp.

315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,

CA 94104, USA

Phone: +1-800-706-0806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp

View source version on accesswire.com: