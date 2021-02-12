24 Hours of "Ghost" for the First Time Ever on Cable

*PROMO: [url="]HERE[/url]
To wrap up MTV’s “Love Gone Wrong” week, for the first time ever, the network will air the iconic movie Ghost for 24 hours starting Saturday, February 13th at 7PM ET/PT ending Sunday, February 14th at 7PM ET/PT for Valentine’s Day.
Viewers can test their knowledge of the 1990 romantic classic starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn with on-air trivia that highlights facts about the cast, the film itself, and some little-known info that scrolls as the movie plays.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005521/en/