Business Wire
24 Hours of "Ghost" for the First Time Ever on Cable

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:VIAC +1.94% NAS:VIACA +1.78%


To wrap up MTV’s “Love Gone Wrong” week, for the first time ever, the network will air the iconic movie Ghost for 24 hours starting Saturday, February 13th at 7PM ET/PT ending Sunday, February 14th at 7PM ET/PT for Valentine’s Day.



Viewers can test their knowledge of the 1990 romantic classic starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn with on-air trivia that highlights facts about the cast, the film itself, and some little-known info that scrolls as the movie plays.

