HNI Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

(NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on:





Monday, March 1, 2021





11:00 a.m. Eastern





10:00 a.m. Central





9:00 a.m. Mountain





8:00 a.m. Pacific









To participate in the call, please dial:





1-833-522-0258 (Toll-free)





Conference ID: 5995465









Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.







A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, March 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, March 8, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 – Conference ID: 5995465.







HNI Corporation plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on Monday, March 1, 2021 prior to market opening. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fnews[/url].







If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected].







About HNI Corporation







HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at [url="]www.hnicorp.com[/url].





