>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

HNI Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:HNI +0.41%


HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on:



Monday, March 1, 2021


11:00 a.m. Eastern


10:00 a.m. Central


9:00 a.m. Mountain


8:00 a.m. Pacific



To participate in the call, please dial:


1-833-522-0258 (Toll-free)


Conference ID: 5995465



Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.



A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, March 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, March 8, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 – Conference ID: 5995465.



HNI Corporation plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on Monday, March 1, 2021 prior to market opening. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fnews[/url].



If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected].



About HNI Corporation



HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at [url="]www.hnicorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005526/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)