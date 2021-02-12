>
Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:BMI


The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share to shareholders of record on February 26, 2021, payable March 12, 2021.



About Badger Meter



With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit [url="]badgermeter.com[/url].

