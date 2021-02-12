>
Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO of Sesen Bio, to Host Conference Call to Provide a Business Update

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:SESN


Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and CEO will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business update.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 831-3025 (domestic) or (315) 625-6887 (international) and refer to conference ID 1290313. The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at [url="]www.sesenbio.com[/url]. The replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at [url="]www.sesenbio.com[/url] for 60 days following the call.



About Sesen Bio



Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. For more information, please visit the company’s website at [url="]www.sesenbio.com[/url].



COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Impact



Sesen Bio continues to monitor the rapidly evolving environment regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company. The Company has not yet experienced any disruptions to our operations as a result of COVID-19, however, we are not able to quantify or predict with certainty the overall scope of potential impacts to our business, including, but not limited to, our ability to raise capital and, if approved, commercialize Vicineum. Sesen Bio remains committed to the health and safety of patients, caregivers and employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005527/en/


