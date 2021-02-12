Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Friday, February 19 at 11:30am ET;Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder and Peter Kuipers, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:50pm ET.Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Omnicell website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.omnicell.com%2Fcommunications%2Fevents-presentations[/url]Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit [url="]www.omnicell.com[/url].OMCL-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005479/en/