Spirit AeroSystems Announces Full Redemption of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2021

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the "Company") announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem in full the outstanding $300 million principal amount of its Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Number 85205T AH3) (the "Notes") on February 24, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The Company has instructed The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as the trustee for the Notes, to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on February 12, 2021.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that may involve many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and other similar words, or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events based on current expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating our outlook include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including on the demand for our and our customers' products and services, on trade and transport restrictions, on the global aerospace supply chain, on our ability to retain the skilled work force necessary for production and development, and generally on our ability to effectively manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations; demand for our products and services and the general effect of economic or geopolitical conditions, or other events, such as pandemics, in the industries and markets in which we operate in the U.S. and globally; the timing and conditions surrounding regulatory approvals for the B737 MAX, future demand for the aircraft, and any residual impacts of the B737 MAX grounding on production rates for the aircraft; our reliance on Boeing and Airbus for a significant portion of our revenues; the business condition and liquidity of our customers and their ability to satisfy their contractual obligations to the Company; the certainty of our backlog, including the ability of customers to cancel or delay orders prior to shipment; our ability to accurately estimate and manage performance, cost, margins, and revenue under our contracts, and the potential for additional forward losses on new and maturing programs; our accounting estimates for revenue and costs for our contracts and potential changes to those estimates; our ability to continue to grow and diversity our business, execute our growth strategy, and secure replacement programs, including our ability to enter into profitable supply arrangements with additional customers; the outcome of product warranty or defective product claims and the impact settlement of such claims may have on our accounting assumptions; our dependence on our suppliers, as well as the cost and availability of raw materials and purchased components; our ability and our suppliers' ability to meet stringent delivery (including quality and timeliness) standards and accommodate changes in the build rates of aircraft; our ability to maintain continuing, uninterrupted production at our manufacturing facilities and our suppliers' facilities; competitive conditions in the markets in which we operate, including in-sourcing by commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturers; our ability to successfully negotiate, or re-negotiate, future pricing under our supply agreements with Boeing, Airbus and other customers; our ability to effectively integrate the acquisition of select assets of Bombardier along with other acquisitions that we pursue, and generate synergies and other cost savings therefrom, while avoiding unexpected costs, charges, expenses, and adverse changes to business relationships and business disruptions; the possibility that our cash flows may not be adequate for our additional capital needs; any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to access the capital markets to fund our liquidity needs, and the costs and terms of any additional financing; our ability to avoid or recover from cyber-based or other security attacks and other operations disruptions; legislative or regulatory actions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our operations, including the effect of changes in tax laws and rates and our ability to accurately calculate and estimate the effect of such changes; our ability to recruit and retain a critical mass of highly skilled employees; our relationships with the unions representing many of our employees, including our ability to avoid labor disputes and work stoppages with respect to our union employees; spending by the U.S. and other governments on defense; pension plan assumptions and future contributions; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; the outcome or impact of ongoing or future litigation, claims, and regulatory actions or investigations, including our exposure to potential product liability and warranty claims; adequacy of our insurance coverage; our ability to continue selling certain receivables through our supplier financing programs; and the risks of doing business internationally, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, impositions of tariffs or embargoes, trade restrictions, compliance with foreign laws, and domestic and foreign government policies.

Further information concerning these and other factors can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These factors are not exhaustive and it is not possible for us to predict all factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. These factors speak only as of the date hereof, and new factors may emerge or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact our business. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

