Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Announces SiriusPoint Ltd. NYSE Ticker Symbol

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:TPRE -1.27%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 12, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) (the "Company") announced today that, upon completion of its previously announced merger with Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. and in conjunction with the related change of its name to SiriusPoint Ltd., the Company will change its NYSE ticker symbol to "SPNT". The new symbol is expected to become effective as of the opening of NYSE trading on the trading day following the closing date. As previously announced, the Company expects the merger to occur on or around February 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

About Third Point Re

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (Third Point Re) is a Bermuda headquartered holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (TPRE). The company underwrites specialty, property and casualty business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd., which both have 'A-' (Excellent) financial strength ratings from AM Best. With offices in Bermuda, New Jersey and London, the Third Point Re companies specialize in finding innovative solutions for niche and complex risks. You can learn more by visiting: www.thirdpointre.com.

Contact Us

Media
Mairi Mallon
Rein4ce
[email protected]
+44 7843 067533

Investors
Christopher S. Coleman – Chief Financial Officer
+1 (441) 542-3333
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-announces-siriuspoint-ltd-nyse-ticker-symbol-301227793.html

SOURCE Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.


