Spin Master Receives Toy of The Year Award for PAW Patrol Dino Patroller

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, received a Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award, at a virtual event hosted by The Toy Association on Friday, February 12, 2021. Bringing home the prestigious award is PAW Patrol Dino Patroller for Preschool Toy of the Year.

"It's an exhilarating feeling to be recognized for our relentless drive to push the boundaries of play," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Every year our incredibly talented team, in collaboration with our amazing community of external inventors, raises the bar on innovation with the purpose of developing magical moments and experiences for kids and families around the world. Together, we're committed to reimagining where imagination can take us."

In 2021, Spin Master received a total of five TOTY nominations across five categories: License of the Year – PAW Patrol®: Dino Rescue™, Action Figure of the Year – Batman® 4" Action Figures, Vehicle Toy of the Year – Monster Jam® Megalodon Storm™ RC, Creative Toy of the Year – Kinetic Sand® Sandwhirlz Set™, and Preschool Toy of the Year – PAW Patrol Dino Patroller™.

"When we set out to create a toy or game we're always striving to create excitement and wonder for kids," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Winning this iconic award is icing on the cake. We can't wait to deliver more action, innovation, creativity and fun to children and families in 2021."

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 30 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

