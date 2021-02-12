>
Axalta schedules fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:AXTA -1.13%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 17. The release, and supporting materials, will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13715146.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Investor Contact
Christopher Mecray
+1-215-255-7970
[email protected]
axalta.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301227776.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.


