>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BD to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:BDX +1.16%

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • The Raymond James Virtual 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of BD's presentations can be accessed on the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors. A replay will be available for a minimum of seven days after each conference.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Troy Kirkpatrick

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA

BD Public Relations

BD Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5378

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301227827.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)