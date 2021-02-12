Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) CEO & Chief Scientific Officer Jack Y. Zhang Sold $924,674 of Shares

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Y. Zhang (insider trades) sold 48,847 shares of AMPH on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $18.93 a share. The total sale was $924,674.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and proprietary injectable & inhalation products. Its products are used in hospitals or urgent care clinical settings. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $896.876 million; its shares were traded at around $18.880000 with a P/E ratio of 138.83 and P/S ratio of 2.70. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 48,847 shares of AMPH stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $18.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of AMPH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $18.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 41,869 shares of AMPH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $18.69. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of AMPH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $18.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, SVP & Treasurer William J Peters sold 6,495 shares of AMPH stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $18.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 639 shares of AMPH stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $18.26. The price of the stock has increased by 3.4% since.

