>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl Mark D Chandler Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: CSCO -0.61%

EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl of Cisco Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Chandler (insider trades) sold 33,910 shares of CSCO on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $47.21 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Cisco Systems Inc is a supplier of data networking equipment and software. Its products include routers, switches, access equipment, and security and network management software which allow data communication among dispersed computer networks. Cisco Systems Inc has a market cap of $199.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.290000 with a P/E ratio of 19.87 and P/S ratio of 4.18. The dividend yield of Cisco Systems Inc stocks is 3.05%. Cisco Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cisco Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl Mark D Chandler sold 33,910 shares of CSCO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.
  • SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of CSCO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CSCO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)