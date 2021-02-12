Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $655,050 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $59.55 a share. The total sale was $655,050.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.990000 with and P/S ratio of 26.56. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $54.86. The price of the stock has increased by 9.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $54.12. The price of the stock has increased by 10.85% since.

