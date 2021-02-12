Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MRNA on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $178.29 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $72.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $183.740000 with and P/S ratio of 287.11. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $182.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $174.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $161.73. The price of the stock has increased by 13.61% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $173.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $184.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $176.98. The price of the stock has increased by 3.82% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $157.46. The price of the stock has increased by 16.69% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $172.99. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $162.34. The price of the stock has increased by 13.18% since.

