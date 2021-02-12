Guardant Health Inc (GH) Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz Sold $48.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President and COO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amirali Talasaz (insider trades) sold 292,773 shares of GH on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $165.55 a share. The total sale was $48.5 million.
Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $17.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $179.100000 with and P/S ratio of 63.43. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 160,886 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $158.94. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.
- CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 489,114 shares of GH stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $162.27. The price of the stock has increased by 10.37% since.
- CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has increased by 13.08% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of GH stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $168.46. The price of the stock has increased by 6.32% since.
- Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $162.71. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.
- Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 454,650 shares of GH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $162.21. The price of the stock has increased by 10.41% since.
- Chairman, President and COO Amirali Talasaz sold 142,400 shares of GH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $158.73. The price of the stock has increased by 12.83% since.
