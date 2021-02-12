Cassius Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassius Ventures Ltd. (NEX: CZ.H) (the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting, of 250,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan to a director and officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share. The options expire on February 12, 2026 with 25% of the options granted vesting each quarter over the next four (4) quarters.



CASSIUS VENTURES LTD. On behalf of the Board of Directors

John A. Thomas P. Eng

Chairman, CEO and President

+1 604 558 1107

