Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Feb. 12

The largest Insider Buys this week were for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) and Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH): Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,500 shares

Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,500 shares on Feb. 5 at the average price of $332.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is an American managed healthcare company that was the second largest healthcare company by revenue in 2020. The company focuses on offering healthcare products and insurance services and is also a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, and as of Feb. 12 it traded at $328.24.

On Feb. 4, UnitedHealth Group Inc. announced that the company's Board of Directors has named Sir Andrew Witty as Chief Executive Officer succeeding David S. Wichmann, who is retiring. Witty was named CEO of Optum in March of 2018 and became president of UnitedHealth Group in November of 2019. Witty previously served as a company director of United Health Group.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG): Senior Vice President & General Counsel Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares

Senior VP & General Counsel Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares on Feb. 5 at the average price of $96.39. The price of the stock has increased by 12.09% since.

American Financial Group Inc. is an American financial services holding company that focuses on insurance and investments. The company's subsidiaries include Great American Custom, Mid-Continent Group, National Interstate and Republic Indemnity. The company is also a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, and as of Feb. 12 it traded at $108.04.

On Feb. 3, American Financial Group Inc. reported fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2020. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $692 million, or $7.93 per share, compared to net earnings of $211 million, or $2.31 per share, during the same quarter of the prior year.

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI): Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares

Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares on Feb. 9 at the average price of $163.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

Crown Castle International Corp. is an American wireless communication services company. The company is the United States' largest provider of shared communications infrastructure with more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, and as of Feb. 12 it traded at $164.46.

On Jan. 27, Crown Castle International Corp. announced that it has signed a new long-term agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to support Verizon's 12G Ultra Wideband and 12G Nationwide deployment. Per the terms of the agreement, Verizon will lease 112,000 new small cells from Crown Castle over the next four years. The small cell leases will have an initial term of 10 years once installed.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM): Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares

Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares on Feb. 4 at the average price of $296.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.

Anthem Inc. is an American managed healthcare company that provides health insurance. The company is the largest for-profit managed healthcare company in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is ranked 29th in the Fortune 500. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, and as of Feb. 12 it traded at $290.68.

On Feb. 2, Anthem Inc. announced that the company has entered into an agreement with InnovaCare Health, L.P. to acquire its Puerto Rico-based subsidiaries. The agreement includes the acquisition of MMM Holdings, LLC and its Medicare Advantage plan. MMM Holdings has more than 267,000 Medicare Advantage members and over 305,000 Medicaid members, representing the ninth-largest Medicare Advantage plan in the country.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.