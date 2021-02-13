>
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Completes Annual Filings

February 13, 2021 | About: TSX:BIPC -3.41%

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) today announced that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website (bip.brookfield.com/bipc) and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: [email protected]		Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: [email protected]

0dd08f2a-9548-4e0d-9531-8832494e1f5e

