Woodward Inc (WWD) President and CEO Thomas A Gendron Sold $10.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Woodward Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas A Gendron (insider trades) sold 93,565 shares of WWD on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $116.1 a share. The total sale was $10.9 million.

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets. Woodward Inc has a market cap of $7.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.080000 with a P/E ratio of 32.70 and P/S ratio of 3.22. The dividend yield of Woodward Inc stocks is 0.45%. Woodward Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Woodward Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Woodward Inc. .

Vice Chairman & CFO Robert F Weber Jr sold 36,300 shares of WWD stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $115.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

President Sagar A Patel sold 83,400 shares of WWD stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $115.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

