Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquiring, owning, asset managing and renovating the full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a market cap of $2.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.930000 with and P/S ratio of 9.75. The dividend yield of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stocks is 5.36%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. .

For the last quarter Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc reported a revenue of $37.4 million, compared with the revenue of $273.0 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $267.9 million, a decrease of 76% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc had an average revenue decline of 20.3% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.93 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $1.05 in the previous year. The Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc had an operating margin of -92.18%, compared with the operating margin of 14.53% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is 14.03%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $368.4 million, compared with $816.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $788.1 million, compared with $954.2 million in the previous year. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $11.930000, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is traded at 123% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $5.35. The P/S ratio of the stock is 9.75, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.36. The stock lost 11.46% during the past 12 months.

