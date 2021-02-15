Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman and CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares on Feb. 10 at a price of $43.57. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since then.

Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion. Its shares traded at $45.98 with a price-earnings ratio of 48.86 as of Feb. 12.

Net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 30, 2020 was $10 million compared to net earnings of $7.7 million for the prior-year period.

Executive Vice President and President of Global Manufacturing Operations Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares on Feb. 10 at a price of $44.06. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.36%.

Chief Commercial and Leasing Officer Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares on Feb. 8 at a price of $42.30. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since then.

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Compliance Officer Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares on Feb. 8 at a price of $40.41. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 13.78%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 42,900 shares on Feb. 11 at a price of $23.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since then.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion. Its shares traded at $23.49 as of Feb. 12.

On June 30, the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 78,302,272 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Bryan T. Hipsher bought 5,000 shares on Feb. 11 at a price of $23.30. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.82%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) President and CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares on Feb. 9 at a price of $136.23. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since then.

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational and technology support, as well as global distribution.

The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion. Its shares traded at $147.90 with a price-earnings ratio of 34.16 as of Feb. 12.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $195.8 million compared to $95.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares on Feb. 10 at a price of $145.53. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.63%.

Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) President and CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 8 at a price of $14.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since then.

Sally Beauty Holdings is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada and several other countries internationally. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion. Its shares traded at $15.29 with a price-earnings ratio of 14.79 as of Feb. 12.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $57.2 million compared to $53.2 million in the prior year period.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) President and CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares on Feb. 10 at a price of $27.87. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.11%.

Benchmark Electronics is a provider of product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services (both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology manufacturing machining services). It serves various industries including aerospace and defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, next-generation telecommunications and high-end computing. The company operates outside the United States in China, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania and Thailand.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion. Its shares traded at $27.84 with a price-earnings ratio of 73.26 as of Feb. 12.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8 million compared to a loss of $7 million for the comparable period of 2019.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.