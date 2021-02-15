>
Lleida.net's CEO, Sisco Sapena, buys another 20.000 shares of the company

February 15, 2021 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +0.99% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Feb. 15, 2021

MADRID, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and CEO of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, increased his position in the company's shareholding at the end of last week with the new purchase of 20,000 shares.

Sapena acquired the shares at an average price of 5.01 euros.

According to official information communicated today to BME Growth and Euronext Growth, his stake now stands at 37.71 per cent of the company's total shareholding.

"I have every confidence in the future of Lleida.net, which last January announced the best results in its history. The best way to prove it is to increase my stake in the company, and to encourage our investors to do the same", said Sapena.

On January 28th, Lleida.net announced the acquisition of 15,800 new shares by its CEO, at a weighted price of 6.21 euros.

In 2020, the technology company reported an increase in sales of 20 percent, up to 16.42 million euros.

The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) business grew by up to 59 percent during the year to €5.69 million, a growth that was also driven by the returns that the company's contracts in South Africa and Colombia have begun to generate.

The corporation also announced a few weeks ago an exclusive contract with Emirates Post for its suite of company services in the United Arab Emirates, from Dubai. In 2020, it recorded an EBITDA of 2.57 million euros, 17 percent higher than in the previous year.

Lleida.net is Europe's leading company in the certified e- contracting and e-signature industry.

It is listed in OTC in New York, in Euronext Growth in Paris and in BME Growth in Madrid, .

It has over 200 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

At present, more than 50 countries on five continents have recognized the company's inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are accepted as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

https://Lleida.net

Media Contact:
[email protected]
+356 7946 7486

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanets-ceo-sisco-sapena-buys-another-20-000-shares-of-the-company-301228125.html

SOURCE The Paloma Project


