PNM Resources to Announce 2020 Year-End Earnings on February 26

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:PNM -0.31%

PR Newswire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 15, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) will announce 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, February 26, 2021. The earnings news release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

In light of the previously announced merger transaction with AVANGRID, the company will not host a conference call. Additional information on the company's financial results and the pending merger transaction can be found on the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-to-announce-2020-year-end-earnings-on-february-26-301227911.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


