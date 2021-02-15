>
Marco Rose New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund From the Season 2021/22 Onwards

February 15, 2021 | About: XTER:BVB +1.75%

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Marco Rose will be the new head coach of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the 2021/22 season onwards. The 44-year-old has given the club representatives a corresponding commitment. All parties involved will now complete the contractual documentation of this personnel change in due time.

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629766/Marco-Rose-New-Head-Coach-of-Borussia-Dortmund-From-the-Season-202122-Onwards

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

