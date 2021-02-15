Ecolab Ranks Third on Barron's 2021 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, ranks third on Barron’s 2021 list of the Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. The list ranks companies based on 230 performance indicators, including workplace diversity and greenhouse gas emissions, and how they performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Ecolab has been named to Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. list every year since it was first released in 2018.

“Sustainability is core to our purpose to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier,” said Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck. “Ecolab’s solutions and services help companies achieve ambitious operational and sustainability goals. We’re committed to supporting the well-being of the natural environment and society, while generating economic value.”Ecolab measures the positive impact of its solutions to help customers track progress across a range of operational and sustainability performance goals and quantify their return on investment. Globally, the company helps customers conserve more than 206 billion gallons of water, save 28 trillion BTUs of energy, avoid 1.5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate 113 million pounds of waste annually.Ecolab ranked #17 in 2020, #26 in 2019 and #29 on Barron’s inaugural list of the Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. in 2018. The full 2021 list is available through subscription at [url="]Barrons.com[/url].A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. [url="]www.ecolab.com[/url]Follow us on Twitter [url="]%40ecolab[/url], Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fecolab[/url], LinkedIn at [url="]Ecolab[/url] or Instagram at [url="]Ecolab+Inc[/url].(ECL-C)

