Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores to Become US Foods CHEF'STORE

February 15, 2021


US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that effective March 1, Smart Foodservice® Warehouse Stores will be rebranded as US Foods CHEF’STORE®. US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash and carry market. This change will combine the power of the US Foods brand with the assortment, pricing and customer service of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and pave the way for an enhanced customer experience.



“Our new CHEF’STORE branding represents the next step in our continued partnership with US Foods,” said Derek Jones, president, US Foods CHEF’STORE. “Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and US Foods share a commitment to providing best-in-class service to our broad customer base which includes restaurant operators and foodservice professionals. We are excited about the additional benefits this will offer our loyal customers.”



As part of the rebranding, all 72 Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will update store signage, marketing and promotional materials, associate uniforms and other elements in and around the stores. Shoppers can still expect the same friendly service and high-quality products at an exceptional value along with the refreshed look. Over time, stores will also begin to introduce US Foods Exclusive Brands to expand product assortment.



US Foods is also opening two new CHEF’STORE locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Clarkston, Washington, on March 1. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals, the stores will feature thousands of food products, including fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The stores will be open to the public, and no membership is required.



With the addition of the two new stores, US Foods will have a total of 80 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, providing quality wholesale and restaurant products at competitive prices.



About US Foods



US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit [url="]www.usfoods.com[/url] to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005233/en/


