Dyadic to Present at Upcoming Events

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI) a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that the Company's management will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor and industry events:

BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO

"Dyadic Thermophilic Filamentous Fungus (C1-Cells) Recombinant Glycoprotein Antigen Vaccines, Antibodies & Other Therapeutic Protein Product Production Platform"

Date: Tuesday - Thursday, February 16 - 18, 2021

Time: Presentation on Demand

Event Link: BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference | BIO

28th International Molecular: Med Tri-Con Virtual Conference & Expo

"COVID-19 Vaccines & Biotherapeutics"

Presenter: David A. Zarling PhD, MBA

"SARS-CoV-2 Variants: MultiValent Antigen Vaccines & COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics"

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM (ET), Panel Discussion Immediately Following

Event Link: https://www.triconference.com/covid-vaccines

HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO

Date: Tuesday - Wednesday, March 9 - 10, 2021

Time: Presentation on Demand

Event Link: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/

33rd Annual Roth Conference

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO

Date: Monday - Wednesday, March 15-17, 2021

Time: Presentation on Demand

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/dyai/1818531

Dyadic Management will be available during the events for one-one-one meetings. Interested investors and industry partners may request a one-on-one meeting at [email protected] or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333. If you are registered for any of the events, you can also request a meeting through the event platform.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical protein productionplatform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

