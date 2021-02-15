Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against QuantumScape Corporation (: QS) (“QuantumScape”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired QuantumScape publicly traded securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/quantumscape-corporation-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=qunatumscape Contact: James Maro, Esq.: (484) 270-1453 Adrienne Bell, Esq.: (484) 270-1435 Toll free: (844) 887-9500

QuantumScape develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The complaint alleges that on January 4, 2021, prior to the open of trading, Seeking Alpha published a research report entitled “QuantumScape’s Solid State Batteries Have Significant Technical Hurdles To Overcome.” The introduction of the Seeking Alpha report emphasized that “QuantumScape’s science is very good . . . [b]ut their batteries are small and unproven – not yet as big as an iWatch battery, and never tested outside a lab,” adding that “[t]here are significant risks associated with solid state batteries that have not been overcome,” and emphasizing that “[t]hey will likely never achieve the performance they claim.” Following this news, the market prices of QuantumScape publicly traded securities fell precipitously, with the price of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock declining more than 63% from its Class Period high of more than $131 per share on December 22, 2020 to close down at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, including a one-day decline of more than $34 per share, or 41%, on January 4, 2021.



QuantumScape investors may, no later than March 8, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

