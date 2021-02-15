SG Blocks Announces Opening of Chicago Airport Testing - COVID-19 Testing Center

(NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced the opening of “Chicago Airport Testing,” a COVID-19 testing center in Des Plaines, IL. The testing center is overseen by SG Blocks’ joint venture partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions, titled Clarity Mobile Ventures, as well as with National Pain Centers, a nationally recognized medical practice.

In connection with the opening of the testing center, the Company will host a press event today at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Illinois State Senator Linda Murphy will be in attendance. Senator Murphy commented, “I am thrilled to see a COVID-19 testing site open in Des Plaines and grateful that I could help organize the effort. Frequent testing is an important part of our fight against the virus, and if you feel under the weather or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, I urge you to get tested. What's more, I hope the operational strategies we develop at this site will prove useful as our community ramps up its vaccination effort in the coming months.”The testing center, which is located at 1155 E Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018, is offering Fast PCR, Rapid Antigen, and Rapid Antibody testing to Chicago area travelers, airport employees, and the general public. Drive-through tests are available initially from Monday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with anticipated expansion of hours as demand increases.“We launched this testing center because we recognized the urgent need for fast, affordable, and reliable testing in the Chicago area,” said Dr. Jay Joshi, CEO and Medical Director of National Pain Centers. “We have seen airports and travel hubs become some of the main vectors of COVID transmission across the world, and the availability and quality of existing testing infrastructure has simply not kept up. That is why we are proud to do our part by helping to improve safety for essential travel at the Chicago airport and beyond.”Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks, commented, “With the deployment of our testing centers at Los Angeles International Airport; Wayne County, Michigan; and now Chicago, we have made great strides in bringing rapid COVID testing to places where it is most needed. Our partners in state and local governments as well as private organizations are recognizing the benefits of SG Blocks’ unique expertise in providing testing centers and solutions, and we look forward to expanding our services to include additional testing as well as vaccination centers.”SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and is then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit [url="]www.sgblocks.com[/url].National Pain Centers was founded with the belief that all medical services should be delivered with the highest quality standard of care available. National Pain Centers has acquired recognition and respect locally and nationally for their top-tier Interventional Spine and Pain diagnosis and treatment incorporating a multimodal and logical approach with individualized care. Jay Joshi, MD, DABA, DABAPM, FABAPM, the CEO and Medical Director, is a nationally recognized double board certified Anesthesiologist and Interventional Spine and Pain Management physician who has led with pioneering work in PTSD, CRPS, regenerative medicine, anti-counterfeiting, and COVID testing. For more information, visit [url="]www.nationalpain.com[/url].Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding plans to deploy a COVID-19 testing site in Des Plaines, IL and expanding our services to include additional testing as well as vaccination centers.. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

