>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

LAWSUIT FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Investors that it Has Filed a Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. for Securities Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

February 15, 2021 | About: IRTC -1.88%

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( IRTC) and one of its former executives for securities fraud. Investors who purchased IRTC shares between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021 and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or visit our website at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/irtc for information on the case. The deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff is April 2, 2021.

iRhythm Technologies provides wearable biosensor devices to detect and monitor heart arrythmias. On December 2, 2020, iRhythm issued a press release stating that new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) physician fee guidelines would change how payments for its Zio XT remote cardiac monitoring services would be calculated. On this news, IRTC shares dropped approximately 20%. Then on January 29, 2021, a Baird research analyst noted that Medicare Administrative Contractor rates affecting heart monitors are “way lower” than those published in the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. On this news, IRTC shares closed down approximately 33%, wiping out billions of dollars in market capitalization.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and has been assigned to Judge Edward M. Chen, located in Courtroom 5 on the 17th Floor of the San Francisco Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102. The case is captioned Habelt v. iRhythm Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-00776-EMC (N.D. Cal.). The class period is August 4, 2020 to January 28, 2021.

If you purchased or acquired IRTC shares between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or visit our website at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/irtc.The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the matter is April 2, 2021.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

ti?nf=ODE1MjM5MCMzOTc0ODI5IzIwMTgxMTk=
7973847b-1283-489a-b294-fc6c13bfa6fe

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)