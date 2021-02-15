Workiva Upgrades All Customers to its Next Generation Cloud Platform

[url="]Workiva+Inc.[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:WK ), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced that it has upgraded its entire global customer base to its next generation [url="]Workiva+Cloud+Platform[/url]. The new platform is more open, intelligent and intuitive than its predecessor, enabling organizations around the world to improve how they connect data and teams and streamline processes.

“Our new platform is more open and scalable,” said Workiva Chief Operating Officer Julie Iskow. “We can now more quickly build and deliver new fit-for-purpose solutions that solve specific business problems and play a broader role in our customers’ digital transformation initiatives.”







Workiva’s new SaaS platform is built with a microservices architecture that enables rapid development and deployment of new solutions, rich APIs and platform features and functionality.







Using Workiva’s open APIs, customers integrate data from outside systems of record directly into the platform, where they automate data and workflow updates, track every change and seamlessly collaborate with colleagues around the world to create trusted reports and regulatory filings. Recent customer solutions built on the new platform include [url="]Federal+Energy+Regulatory+Commission+%28FERC%29+Reporting[/url] and [url="]Global+Statutory+Reporting[/url].







Additionally, Workiva’s partners, which include over 200 global consulting firms, technology firms and regional consulting firms, are creating new solutions and services on top of the Workiva platform to solve their customers’ unique business challenges. “Our partners are instrumental in deploying our platform as a critical component in digital transformations across global enterprises,” added Iskow.







About Workiva







Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at [url="]workiva.com[/url].







