>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Workiva Upgrades All Customers to its Next Generation Cloud Platform

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:WK -0.8%


[url="]Workiva+Inc.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced that it has upgraded its entire global customer base to its next generation [url="]Workiva+Cloud+Platform[/url]. The new platform is more open, intelligent and intuitive than its predecessor, enabling organizations around the world to improve how they connect data and teams and streamline processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005037/en/

“Our new platform is more open and scalable,” said Workiva Chief Operating Officer Julie Iskow. “We can now more quickly build and deliver new fit-for-purpose solutions that solve specific business problems and play a broader role in our customers’ digital transformation initiatives.”



Workiva’s new SaaS platform is built with a microservices architecture that enables rapid development and deployment of new solutions, rich APIs and platform features and functionality.



Using Workiva’s open APIs, customers integrate data from outside systems of record directly into the platform, where they automate data and workflow updates, track every change and seamlessly collaborate with colleagues around the world to create trusted reports and regulatory filings. Recent customer solutions built on the new platform include [url="]Federal+Energy+Regulatory+Commission+%28FERC%29+Reporting[/url] and [url="]Global+Statutory+Reporting[/url].



Additionally, Workiva’s partners, which include over 200 global consulting firms, technology firms and regional consulting firms, are creating new solutions and services on top of the Workiva platform to solve their customers’ unique business challenges. “Our partners are instrumental in deploying our platform as a critical component in digital transformations across global enterprises,” added Iskow.



About Workiva



Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at [url="]workiva.com[/url].



Request a Workiva demo: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Frequest-demo[/url]


Read the Workiva blog: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Fblog[/url]


Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva[/url]


Like Workiva on Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva%2F[/url]


Follow Workiva on Twitter: [url="]www.twitter.com%2FWorkiva[/url]


Follow Workiva on Instagram: [url="]www.instagram.com%2Fworkivalife[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005037/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)