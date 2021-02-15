Engine Media Announces Extension and Expansion of Newsweek Agreement

Multi-year Advertising Representation Agreement Cements Frankly Media's Programmatic Advertising Capabilities

Extends Newsweek's Ability to Connect Leading Brands with Consumers across Platforms

Engine Media and Newsweek to Pursue Content Creation for Gamers and Tech Savvy Consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc.. (TSXV: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF) ("Engine Media" or the "Company") announced today that its Frankly Media subsidiary, a programmatic advertising provider for the mobile and digital platforms of television and radio stations, has entered into an extension of its advertising representation agreement with the publisher of Newsweek.

For decades, Newsweek has been a provider of quality journalism with news and information that reach millions of Americans and people around the globe. Today, with its increased mobile and digital presence, Newsweek reaches more than 100 million unique viewers a month including more than one in five Americans.

"Newsweek is a powerful brand with real credibility with consumers of news and information," said Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman of Engine Media. "We are really pleased to have reached this agreement putting in place another important cornerstone of our programmatic advertising capability. And while being able to offer brands access to Newsweek's mobile and digital sites is important, we are equally excited to pursue further establishing Newsweek's presence as a provider of content for gamers and the tech savvy consumer, which furthers our Engine Media gaming business."

The agreement is fundamental to the overall Frankly Media strategy of establishing a powerful technology platform that provides access to programmatic advertising capabilities, enabling leading marketers and brands to access consumers on the mobile and digital platforms of more 1,200 national and local television and radio stations as well as digital news publishers including Newsweek.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to extend and expand our relationship with a premiere publisher like Newsweek," remarked Engine Media CEO, Lou Schwartz, "and look forward to working closely with them to pursue innovative content creation and distribution channels for gamers and tech savvy consumers, amongst other opportunities."

Among the terms of the agreement beyond the extension of the term, Franky Media will receive an increase in its commission, while agreeing to make a series of advance revenue share payments totaling US$6 million.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies clients have included more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

